Police have confirmed one person has died following a crash in Bridge Pa, Hastings, between a truck and a motorcycle.

Emergency services have been in attendance at the scene of the crash which happened on Stock Rd, near the intersection with Irongate Rd West, around 8.30am.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene and a teenage boy, the pillion passenger on the motorbike, was in a stable condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital, they said.

Investigations into the crash were ongoing.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team had been advised, they said.

Local diversions were in place in the area and were cleared by 2pm.

A police officer at the scene said a motorbike was travelling on the wrong side of Stock Rd, on a limestone cycle pathway, heading north towards Flaxmere when a truck pulled out of a driveway.