An Eketahuna man has appeared in the Palmerston North District Court this afternoon over an alleged armed robbery.

Peyote Kimura, 21, appeared on one charge of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a co2 powered pistol, to rob a 16-year-old male of a cellphone and cash valued at $235.

Kimura entered no pleas and was remanded in custody to reappear on February 20. Duty lawyer Esmee Killeen said an application for bail was not sought, and noted bail had been opposed by police.

She asked for her client to be remanded while legal aid was sorted and counsel assigned.

Advertisement

Kimura was arrested by police on Rangitikei St Tuesday afternoon, after they were alerted to an aggravated robbery on Main St, near the Downtown shopping centre.

A number of police responded to the incident just after 3pm and caught up with the offending pair on Rangitikei St.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said police subsequently located a BB gun at a nearby address.