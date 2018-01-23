Wednesday may be the first time a pregnant Prime Minister has ever spoken at Ratana Pa, in the first big event of the 2018 political year.

Political parties have come to the pa each January to pay their respects to Māori and talk about their aspirations.

The welcomes and speeches are just one facet of the annual celebration of the birthday of Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana, the founder of the Ratana Church and movement.

Most marae don't allow women to speak during the welcoming pōwhiri, but exceptions can be made. Prime Minister Helen Clark spoke at the marae in 2005.

At another Ratana celebration in 2012, Soraya Peke-Mason stood to deliver a message, but was shut down.

Ratana Pa, a village near Whanganui, has had hundreds of visitors already this week.

On Monday Whanganui tribes were welcomed, only days after their annual Tira Hoe Waka canoe journey ended. A Parihaka group also arrived, supporting their Whanganui fellows.

Today groups from Tuhoe and Ngāti Tuwharetoa arrived, with Tuwharetoa paramount chief Tumu Te Heuheu Tukino.

After them came the Māori Party, followed by Māori King Tūheitia Paki. On Wednesday the politicians arrive - the Labour, Green and New Zealand First parties together at about 10am, and the National Party in the afternoon.

The biggest day of the celebration will be Thursday, January 25, the birthday of TW Rātana. On that day the Rātana bands will lead the faithful to a service in their 2000-seat temple, followed by a celebration meal.

Bands are a feature of Rātana celebrations and one of those at the pa is Dalla Edmonds, a euphonium player in Kaikohe's Piriwiritua Rātana band- one of seven. He comes to Rātana several times a year for tangi, hui and anniversaries.

Te Ururoa Flavell leads a Māori Party group onto the marae at Rātana Pa. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

Kaikohe has its own Rātana congregation, and its chuch is usually full on Sundays. About 30 from the Kaikohe band are at Rātana this year, based in a marquee close to the action.

"We like to be as close to the marae as possible so we can see and hear everything that's going on," Mr Edmonds said.

Most of the players are teenagers, and their uniforms and instruments are supplied.

Paris Matatahi and Sister Rapana were organising activities for youth - the third year their Huntly group has done so. Their Waahi Pa has an ongoing connection with Ratana.

The teenagers have suggested more sport and more water activities for next year. The gathering is also a chance for them to get to know each other.

Whanganui UCOL provided hands-on activities for the young people. They could enter a high jump contest, remove plastic organs from a replica body, and try hairdressing or beekeeping.

This week's celebration won't be the biggest for Rātana this year. The biggest would be held from November 7 to 11, Sonata Karena-Saavedra said.

It would mark the 100-year anniversary of the moment that started the movement.

The founder was sitting on the veranda of his farmhouse at about 2pm on November 8, 1918, when he was visited by the Holy Spirit.

He then spent 40 days "in the wilderness" before another spirit visit on December 25.

About 150,000 people were expected for this centennial gathering.

Feeding, watering and accommodating them, and arranging activities, is the job of a 30-strong committee, chaired by Robyn Karena.

Local marae have been asked to provide accommodation, and many marquees will be needed too. Funds were being raised, and donations sought.

"It will be the biggest hui ever, after the one in 1981 when the Manuao (Ratana meeting house) opened," Mrs Karena-Saavedra said.

The Ratana maramatanga (enlightenment) movement is about revitalising, uniting and completing the mission Ratana was given a hundred years ago, she said. The centennial will only have one day of pōwhiri.

It would be mostly entertainment, and activities for youth, and would be open to anyone.

"The maramatanga doesn't belong to us only. The maramatanga belongs to the world," she said.