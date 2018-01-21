One person has been taken to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition after a crash in the Karangahake Gorge this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said two cars collided on State Highway 2 at Waikino, near the Waihi end of the Karangahake Gorge.

One person was trapped and had to be extracted from their vehicle by firefighters.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.10pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One lane of the highway was closed for a time, and reopened at 3.18pm.

The crash happened between Waitawheta Rd and Old Waitekauri Rd.

It was one of three accidents near Tauranga reported between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Related articles:

BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Two vehicle crash on Bayfair roundabout

19 Jan, 2018 6:58pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Two crashes within minutes in Tauranga

21 Jan, 2018 2:25pm
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Your top five stories of the week

19 Jan, 2018 3:30pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Crash on State Highway 29 at Tauriko

18 Jan, 2018 9:04pm
Quick Read