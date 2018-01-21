One person has been taken to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition after a crash in the Karangahake Gorge this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said two cars collided on State Highway 2 at Waikino, near the Waihi end of the Karangahake Gorge.

One person was trapped and had to be extracted from their vehicle by firefighters.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.10pm.

Advertisement

One lane of the highway was closed for a time, and reopened at 3.18pm.

The crash happened between Waitawheta Rd and Old Waitekauri Rd.

It was one of three accidents near Tauranga reported between 2pm and 2.30pm.