A motorcyclist injured in a crash on Whangamata Rd, Kinloch yesterday afternoon has died in hospital overnight.
The crash occurred about 2.20pm on Saturday, about 20km northwest of Taupo, and involved the motorcycle and a car.
The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in a critical condition and later died from his injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
No further details regarding the motorcyclist are available at this stage.
From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens