A motorcyclist injured in a crash on Whangamata Rd, Kinloch yesterday afternoon has died in hospital overnight.

The crash occurred about 2.20pm on Saturday, about 20km northwest of Taupo, and involved the motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in a critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details regarding the motorcyclist are available at this stage.