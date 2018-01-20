A person has been charged over the death of a Kaikohe man who died in hospital this morning.

Christopher Vujcich, 58, had been involved in an altercation with another man in Kowhai Ave just after 9.30pm on Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston said.

Vujcich died in Bay of Islands Hospital this morning.

A 21-year-old Kaikohe man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He appeared in the Whangarei District Court today and is due to reappear on January 30.

An upgraded charge is possible following the results of the post-mortem, which is being conducted in Auckland tomorrow.

Further inquiries into the circumstances are still being worked through by Northland Police.