Emergency services are on their way to a crash on the intersection of Takitimu Drive and State Highway 29 in Tauriko tonight after a car struck a power pole

A police communication spokesman said a 111 call was received at 8.18pm about a car having struck a power pole, and the caller reported the pole was lying across the road.

There was no reports of anyone trapped or injuries at this stage, the spokesman said.

No further information about the incident was available.