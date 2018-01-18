New Zealand-born teenager Caleb Maraku has escaped a prison sentence after punching another young man unconscious during the Gold Coast Schoolies festival.

Southport magistrate Joan White spared Maraku of prison - instead handing him down a 12 month probation for the incident.

The decision has caused outrage in Australia with thousands of people sharing their views on social media, many asking for him to be deported back to New Zealand.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to Maraku, says the 19-year-old moved to Australia six years ago.

19 year old Taliesin O'Meara lies on the footpath after being lunched by Caleb Maraku outside a Surfers Paradise nightclub November 2017. Photo / Supplied

Following the hearing on Friday last week he was ordered to pay the victim $365 compensation for medical bills.

The decision has created tension among many Australians, with a petition being created to get the case looked at again.

Never auto play Caleb Maraku evaded prison after coward-punching a teenager in November. / Channel 9

"These criminals should not be allowed to stay in Australia," one signer said.

"The sentencing for this 'poor excuse' was a disgrace - magistrate should be held accountable," said another.

The petition will be delivered to the Attorney General of Queensland, Yvette D'Ath in an attempt to have Maraku deported.

After he left the courthouse on Friday he was recorded laughing and taking selfies with TV reporters.

The case has received a lot of attention around Australia, with several people calling Maraku out - including current and former professional athlete's.

Australian pro boxer Kerry Foley has called out Caleb Maraku to fight. Photo / Supplied

Professional Australian boxer Kerry Foley who has recorded 17 knock outs in his career created a Facebook page calling Maraku to fight him.

Telling news.com.au, Foley said he was going to treat him like a man.

"It was obviously a coward punch but he's acting like he's achieved something from dog slotting a guy.

"He thought he achieved something with that punch but why not fight someone that's actually looking at him.

"I've tried to contact him plenty of ways, he'll eventually see it. He can't hide forever," Foley said.

Former international rugby league player John Hopoate, who is known for inserting his fingers into the backside of opposition players, said he would be after Maraku too.

According to Foley's Facebook page Maraku has been in contact with the pro boxer and agreed to fight.

The post reads that Maraku said he would offer the money to charity and his victim to apologise for what he did.

Foley said that more details would follow when "everything is legally approved".