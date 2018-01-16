A prisoner alleged to have attacked a police officer after being jailed in the Hastings District Court last month has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Napier Walker, 24, was jailed on December 20 by Judge Tony Adeane for two years and 10 months for burglary, wilful damage, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Dave Greig said Walker was being moved from the courtroom to a cell about 11.45am when the attack, involving a senior constable and an authorised officer, occurred.

Walker has since been charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and injuring with intent and was yesterday remanded for legal aid to next appear in the Hastings court on February 13.

Yesterday relieving Area Commander Inspector Chris Wallace said the senior constable had not yet returned to work.

In December Inspector Greig said the senior constable had sustained significant facial injuries, including a fractured eye socket, and received medical treatment at the Hawke's Bay Hospital.

It was said the senior constable would require surgery for the eye-socket fracture and ongoing dental care for a broken tooth.

The authorised officer sustained chest and rib injures and also received medical treatment, Inspector Greig said.

Inspector Wallace said the senior constable had recently had surgery and was in the process of recovering at home, while the authorised officer had returned to full duty.

The maximum penalty for causing grievous bodily harm with intent is 14 years' imprisonment while injuring with intent is five years' imprisonment.