New Zealanders were celebrating the start of a new year with few early signs of trouble as events kicked off around the country last night.

In Auckland, a mix of local reggae acts, including Sons of Zion, Three Houses Down, Hipstamatics, Sammy J & The Levites and DJ Karn Hall all took to the stage in front of cheering fans at a block party at SkyCity in Federal St.

In Rotorua, the free Glo Festival, held at the Village Green last night, featured a screening of family movie Moana, local entertainment, fireworks displays and headline act Elemeno P.

Those holidaying in the Coromandel were also keen to welcome 2018 with some good music.

Buses were piling into Coroglen chocka with excited party-goers trekking a few songs.

The tavern was expected to reach capacity last night - with 1850 people due to watch Katchafire at 9pm, followed by the Black Seeds just before the big midnight countdown.

Further south, revellers packed into the Octagon for Dunedin's New Year's Eve concert, despite a rainy and cool day yesterday.

Music kicked off at 8pm with local funk and R'n'B covers band Dubious Groove, before Christchurch band The Easy Hearts took the stage later, until midnight.

The Robbie Burns cannon was due to be fired at midnight, followed by a fireworks display from the Civic Centre roof and the playing of Auld Lang Syne.

Glo Festival at Village Green. Brad Johns and Charlie Johns, 3. Photo / Ben Fraser

There was also a more family-friendly get-together at the North Hagley Park, in Christchurch.

Hundreds of young children danced to sea shanties of the Natural of Magic Pirate Band, while families sprawled out on the central city park's grass, enjoying a balmy 27C.

Weather-wise, the first day of 2018 looks to be a cracker in most parts of the country.

The MetService said people can expect temperature highs of up to 27C in Northland. The lowest maximum temperature is 20C in parts of the South Island.

Here are the maximum temperatures for 2018... through to the end of tomorrow anyway. More locations available on https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^TA pic.twitter.com/lE7OyaNuzB — MetService (@MetService) December 31, 2017

Earlier a fireworks display on Waiheke had to be cancelled after residents feared it would end in disaster for the drought-stricken island.

Lindsay Niemann said she had spent five days trying to alert authorities to the danger of a land-based display but Cable Bay Vineyards was still issued with a pyrotechnics display permit.

Cable Bay, which yesterday cancelled the event, described it as a night of exquisite food, fine wine, exceptional company and dazzling entertainment.

Niemann said the rural fire officer for Waiheke had told her the fireworks event was a "controlled activity" despite the total fire ban.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald that a total fire ban was in place on Waiheke Island.

Niemann said the fire ban has been in force throughout this month and her property, which borders the vineyard, has had no rain for seven days.

Ian King and 3-year-old Keira King were among the crowds at Rotorua's Glo Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Ben Fraser

"There's no green grass, everything is brown. The trees are suffering, they're getting brown because they're not getting any water," she said.

"There's no water on Waiheke, so if it does go wrong they're not going to be able to get any water."

She added that the lack of rain in an exceptionally dry December had created a "very dangerous situation".

Waitemata and Gulf Ward Councillor Mike Lee said there was bewilderment and frustration among neighbours at what appears to be "collective bureaucratic stupidity" in initially allowing a fireworks party during a fire ban.

Currently, fire permits for Waiheke Island are issued by Auckland Council, but pyrotechnics display permits are issued by WorkSafe.

A council spokesman said WorkSafe had issued Cable Bay with a permit, which was subject to strict conditions at the time of the display.

On New Year's Day 2016, 15 firefighters and two helicopters battled a 12-hectare scrub fire that was threatening a home on Waiheke. The blaze began just after midnight.