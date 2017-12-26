In this summer podcast series, the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB's Go to Health podcast tackles a different health issue each week. Today, it's what happens when you try to radically improve your fitness in a short amount of time. Hosted by Frances Cook.

We've all had those moments when we've realised we're not looking after ourselves the way we should be.

In those moments it's easy to wish you could just hand yourself over to the experts, and let them have their way with you. To be told what to eat and how to move your body, then watch the changes start.

Well, one of my colleagues has spent the past six weeks doing just that. She called in a nutritionist and a personal trainer, and sat down to hear the truth about the changes she should be making.

Not only that, but she put in the hard yards of actually making those changes, and documenting how she felt during all of this. It's not always pretty trying to make a big lifestyle change, and let's just say, she was fairly honest about that.

I spoke to Tess Nichol, NZ Herald consumer affairs reporter and willing human experiment, for the latest episode of the Go to Health podcast.

We talked about what changes she made under the guidance of the nutritionist and personal trainer, whether it had the results she wanted, and which changes she thinks she'll keep long term.

For the full interview, listen to the podcast.

