London terror attacks - former NZ man describes 'complete panic'

A former New Zealand Herald journalist has been told by a police officer that after today's terrorist attacks London "has become a war zone".

Keith Perry, who now works for the Sunday Mirror, was at work when news of the attacks came through. He tried to get close to the scene, but was unable to.

However, he spoke to a police officer, who warned him three people were still on the run.

"He said 'the bad guys could be among us'. He said this had taken it to a new level and London has become like a war zone."

Perry went to Guy's Hospital, near London Bridge, following the attacks and said he saw a man running into the hospital.

"He said his brother had been stabbed."

He had also spoken to a young Russian tourist who was in a bar near the scene of one of the attacks.

The 21-year-old heard three gunshots and when he went outside later he saw a woman with blood all over her hands. She had been attempting CPR on a person, the tourist told Perry.

He was not able to get home to Sidcup, in Kent, and planned to stay the night in a hotel.

"It's crazy. There's about 200 people trying to get on one London bus."

People were terrified.

"There are people in tears, people who were hiding under tables in pubs and bars with shooting going on outside. It's complete panic here."

- NZ Herald