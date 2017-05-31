Forensics experts comb semi-rural area in search for missing man

The massive police probe into missing Christchurch builder Michael McGrath is continuing today with forensic specialists scouring a second property.

McGrath, 49, was last seen at his Checketts Ave home in the suburb of Halswell on May 21. He was reported missing two days later.

Police started knocking on his neighbours' doors last Thursday and have completed a major scene examination of his red-bricked house.

Last night, police revealed they had carried out a number of search warrants and searched two other Halswell properties along with two cars.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney, who is leading the investigation, said investigations this week, including speaking with his family and friends and the scene examination of his home, indicated his absence was completely out of character. Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Today, the investigation is centred on a semi-rural property at the intersection of Candys Rd and Sabys Rd.

A large blue police tent was erected on the road at the entrance to the property.

White-suited forensic experts have been combing the area today.

By late morning, they were moving the tent further inside the property which is surrounded by farmland.

Police have not yet revealed where the third property being looked at is located, except to say it's in the Halswell area.

Sweeney still wants to hear from anyone who had seen McGrath's blue 1994 Subaru station wagon in Christchurch over the weekend of May 21 - 23, seen McGrath during that time and anyone who he had completed building work for during that time.

His brother Simon McGrath says although there will "obviously going to be all sorts of theories" about the disappearance, the family is focusing on any sightings of him or his car.

In a Facebook plea for information, Simon said: "Very unlike him to go walking - has never done so before and he has been in good spirits."

He also wrote that the family was "up and down".

"At this stage, all we can mainly do is hope."

Simon McGrath referred other inquiries to police.

Missing person posters have been placed around the area.

One neighbour said police came to her last Thursday wanting to eliminate her silver car from their inquiries.

"It's really strange. It has us all worried," she said.

McGrath's blue station wagon was taken away from his property - just a few doors down from where "Black Widow" Helen Milner fatally poisoned Phil Nisbet in May 2009 - at the weekend.

Now, Sweeney is appealing for sightings of the Subaru over the weekend of May 20-22 in the Halswell area.

Neighbours have described McGrath as a quiet man who rarely had visitors.

"We hardly see him," one neighbour said.

"My kids say 'hi' to him when he's out gardening and when he was out biking, which he did a lot."

She said everyone was "really worried", especially at the mounting police activity.

A local shopkeeper said McGrath came in occasionally - but again said he was a very quiet, solitary figure.

She also had concerns for his welfare.

"It's just fingers crossed really," she said.

Anyone who has information about McGrath or has employed him in the past few weeks is asked to call Christchurch police on (03) 363 7400 and cite file number 170523/6008.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald