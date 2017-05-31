8:27am Wed 31 May
East Auckland road closed, huge detours after serious crash injures four

Three people are injured after a crash on the Whitford-Maraetai Rd this morning. Photo / via google maps
A child is among the injured in a serious crash in East Auckland this morning.

Another person is critically injured, and traffic heading into Auckland on the Whitford-Maraieti Rd face huge detours through Clevedon as the road is closed east of Whitford.

A police spokesman said two cars collided near the intersection of Trig Rd about 6.30am and four people were injured.

One person had to be freed from a vehicle. A young child was one of those hurt in the smash.


A police spokeswoman said an off-duty ambulance officer who came across the smash tended to the injured.

The person trapped was in a critical condition and another was thought to be in a serious condition. Police say the child suffered moderate injuries.

St John Ambulance said three people were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Motorists were warned to expect significant delays this morning. Those travelling from Beachlands were advised to go via Clevedon are police advised people to avoid the area altogether.

The police spokeswoman said the smashed vehicles were partially blocking the road.

- NZ Herald

