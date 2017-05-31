East Auckland road closed, huge detours after serious crash injures four

A child is among the injured in a serious crash in East Auckland this morning.

Another person is critically injured, and traffic heading into Auckland on the Whitford-Maraieti Rd face huge detours through Clevedon as the road is closed east of Whitford.

A police spokesman said two cars collided near the intersection of Trig Rd about 6.30am and four people were injured.

One person had to be freed from a vehicle. A young child was one of those hurt in the smash.

UPDATE: Extension of Whitford-Maraetai Rd serious #crash closure means traffic will need to take longer detour via Clevedon ^TP pic.twitter.com/zZcIb1GAXA — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) May 30, 2017

A police spokeswoman said an off-duty ambulance officer who came across the smash tended to the injured.

The person trapped was in a critical condition and another was thought to be in a serious condition. Police say the child suffered moderate injuries.

St John Ambulance said three people were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Motorists were warned to expect significant delays this morning. Those travelling from Beachlands were advised to go via Clevedon are police advised people to avoid the area altogether.



The police spokeswoman said the smashed vehicles were partially blocking the road.

- NZ Herald