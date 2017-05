A person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Kohimarama this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 4.15pm to the crash at the intersection of Kohimarama Rd and Allum St.

A police spokeswoman said the injured person was still in their car but everyone else was out of their vehicle.

Lanes had been blocked by the crash and police were directing traffic, she said.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said the person's injuries were not believed to be serious.

