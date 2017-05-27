9:11am Sat 27 May
One in hospital with head wound after stabbing in Thames

The stabbing victim was taken to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition. Photo: Greg Bowker
One person has been stabbed in the forehead in an altercation in Thames.

Police were called to reports of assault at an address about 7am, a spokeswoman said.

They've spoken to two people about the incident, both of whom are co-operating with police.

The person who had been stabbed was taken to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition.

The other individual was taken to the police station with cuts and grazes.

The police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing and so far no one has been charged in relation to the incident.

- NZ Herald

