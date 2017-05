A person is dead and another injured after a smash on a busy South Auckland street early today.

Fire Service northern shift manager Colin Underdown said one person died at the scene after single car crash on Great South Rd at Otahuhu.

He said a member of the public raised the alarm at 1.40am.

Two people were in the car.

One was trapped in the serious crash, he said.

Police could not give any more specific details about the crash but said the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

- NZ Herald