Police close State Highway in hunt for wanted and dangerous man

By - Rotorua Daily Post

Police have closed part of State Highway 30 as they seek an armed and dangerous man who fled into bush after a petrol drive-off in Tokoroa this morning.

Bay of Plenty police saw the man driving a stolen car south on State Highway 1 and chased him onto nearby forestry roads until the man abandoned the car and ran into the bush.

The Armed Offenders Squad, dog units and the Eagle helicopter are now searching the Whakamaru, Mangakino and Kinleith areas for the man, who police say is dangerous.

Police have closed part of of State Highway 30 and Ongaroto Rd between SH1 and Whakamaru as they hunt the dangerous man.

They warn drivers not to pick up hitchhikers and say people in the area should be careful and call police immediately if they see anything of concern or can provide information.

The petrol drive-off happened about 9am.





