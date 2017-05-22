Weather forecast: Surf's up as big chill creates giant swells

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Waves slammed coasts around the country as a polar blast brought sub-zero temperatures, frost and snow to the country.

The Antarctic blast sent surfers to Otago as monster swells combined with perfect conditions to create giant barrels peeling off the coast's outer reefs.

But the wintry temperatures have since made way for more autumnal weather patterns.

Frosts were still expected overnight in parts of the North Island as the skies remained clear, with inland areas dipping below 0C. That was expected to be colder than most of the South Island, where a blanket of cloud kept in some of the heat.

It was still a far cry from the bone-chilling temperatures of Saturday night, the coldest night so far of 2017. A polar blast brought dustings of snow up to Hawkes Bay and even frosts in Northland, with the thermometer hitting -0.7C in Whenuapai and 4C in Whangarei.

A crystal-clear sunny day followed across the country before the cloud moved in to the South Island.

Normal autumn weather patterns are forecast for the last week of autumn - although it would be wise to keep the winter woolies ready. A pattern of highs and lows will bring changeable weather with some rain as winter approaches.

A series of ridges and troughs will bring sunshine and intermittent rain for the rest of the week, along with warmer temperatures, according to Metservice. A period of rain is expected in the west of both islands, with a drier run expected in the east, according to Metserivce. Rain was likely to hit the North Island by midnight Monday.

"With this typical autumn weather pattern, the South Island's western coasts are expected to bear the brunt of the rain" Metservice meteorologist April Clark said.

The east in particular would only receive a "weakened blow" from the front, with plenty of sun in between.

Your weather

WHANGAREI Partly cloudy, light winds. H 17°C, L 11°C

AUCKLAND Fine, cloud increasing with light winds. H 16°C, L 11°C

HAMILTON Cloud, few showers, northerly breezes. H 14°C, L 7°C

TAURANGA Fine at first, some afternoon cloud. Light winds. H 15°C, L 9°C

WELLINGTON Mainly fine, cloud in north. Strong northerlies. H 15°C, L 9°C

CHRISTCHURCH Fine at first with frosts, northerlies dying out. H 16°C, L 5°C

- NZ Herald