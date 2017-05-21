Trial begins for doctor accused of indecently assaulting patients

The jury has been selected for the trial of a Hawke's Bay doctor accused of stupefying and indecently assaulting male patients.

David Lim is facing 13 charges at the Napier District Court - five of stupefying and eight of indecently assaulting four victims, while working as a GP at The Doctors clinic in Hastings.

It's alleged Lim targeted the victims while they were alone in toilet cubicles, a treatment cubicle and a darkened surgical room, between January and September 2015.

The 41-year-old doctor allegedly gave the male patients a sedative called hypnovel.

A jury of five women and seven men will now hear the Crowns opening address before the first of 24 witnesses give their evidence.

- Newstalk ZB