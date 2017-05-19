Man dies after street fight in South Auckland

A man in 60s has died after being beaten up during a street fight in South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Great South Rd in Papakura around 2.30am.

He was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard O'Connor says the man has since died from his injuries.

Two people have been arrested for assault and they are being spoken to by police.

The scene examination is underway, along with inquiries in the area.

The family of the man who died have been notified and are receiving support from Police and Victim Support.

- Newstalk ZB