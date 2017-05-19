12:04pm Sat 20 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Man dies after street fight in South Auckland

Updated less than a minute ago
The man was found on Great South Rd in Papakura. Photo / Google Maps
The man was found on Great South Rd in Papakura. Photo / Google Maps

A man in 60s has died after being beaten up during a street fight in South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Great South Rd in Papakura around 2.30am.

He was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard O'Connor says the man has since died from his injuries.

Two people have been arrested for assault and they are being spoken to by police.

The scene examination is underway, along with inquiries in the area.

The family of the man who died have been notified and are receiving support from Police and Victim Support.

- Newstalk ZB

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 20 May 2017 12:04:51 Processing Time: 13ms