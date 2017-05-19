3:58pm Fri 19 May
Ophelia Buckleton
Hunter missing near Fox Glacier was due back on Wednesday

Police and LandSAR teams are searching the isolated Karangarua area on the west coast of the South Island.
Police are searching for a Swedish hunter who has been missing for two days.

Hans Christian Tornmarck, who is also known as Christian, has not been seen since he went hunting alone south of Fox Glacier on Friday May 12.

The 27-year-old was due out of the Karangarua bush area on Wednesday.

Tasman police wish to speak to anyone who has been in the Karangarua area in the past week.

An initial search was carried out on Thursday but Tornmarck was not located.

Police and LandSAR teams have continued to search the isolated Karangarua area and associated valleys, today.

Tornmarck is described as tall and would have been wearing prescription glasses at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600.

- NZ Herald

