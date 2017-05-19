Stephen Dudley death: Police may review case after Coroner's findings

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Police may review the case of a schoolboy's death after the Coroner's findings revealed he died of a cardiac arrest.

Stephen Dudley, 15, died on June 6, 2013 after he was punched repeatedly by two teenage brothers at a West Auckland rugby field.

After a coroner's report released on May 18 ruled the actions of the older of the brothers was "the most significant factor" in Stephen's death, his family revealed that they would ask the Solicitor-General to review the case.

The Coroner ruled Dudley died of cardiac arrest and suffered from previously undiagnosed heart conditions. The Coroner further determined that cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia due to stress associated with a physical assault.

Waitemata Police District Commander Superintendent Tusha Penny said Stephen's death was thoroughly investigated by Police and the prosecution was handled by the Auckland Crown Solicitors Office.

"In light of the Coroners findings Police may look to review the case to determine whether any aspects of the investigation or prosecution need to be revisited."

Police appreciate this is a difficult time for Stephen's family and express their ongoing empathy for their loss.

- NZ Herald