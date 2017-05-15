Bus crash on Northwestern Motorway causing delays for Auckland commuters

Two school buses carrying more than 100 students have crashed on Auckland's North-western Motorway this evening, injuring some children.

The nose-to-tail crash happened in the bus lane on the westbound side of the motorway, after the St Lukes offramp, according to the NZTA. Police said the crash happened on the Great North Rd offramp.

Police spokesman Gareth Thomas said an adult and a student were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Six other students were treated at the scene before being allowed home. There were 140 students in total on the two buses, Thomas said.

The crash has now been cleared from the lanes but "rubberneckers" have continued to cause delays, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

Traffic is heavy between Grafton Gully and Great North Rd due to the crash.

A crash is clear of lanes westbound on the Nth Wstn Mwy after St Lukes, Due to #RubberNecking there are delays to traffic from Bond St ^LC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 15, 2017

No Auckland Transport buses were reported to be involved in the crash, AT spokesman Mark Hannan said.

- NZ Herald