Kiwi dead after fall in Polish mountains

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A 23-year-old New Zealander has died after he was injured in a fall while visiting a mountain area in Poland.

Polish media reported that the man's body was found at the foot of Green Pond in the Gasienicowa Valley in the Tatra Mountains.

The Tatras form a natural border between Slovakia and Poland.

Fakt24 said the man had documents on his body which identified him as a New Zealand citizen.

They said it appeared he died earlier today, probably as a result of injuries sustained in a fall.

His body had been airlifted to Zakopane, a town in the south of the country, and a post mortem would be carried out to establish exactly how he died.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said consular assistance to the man's family.

Local rescuers told Fakt24 that conditions for mountain hiking in the Tatras were "not the best".

Routes cross the snow which was "hard and frozen" and there was often strong winds which hampered hikers further.

- NZ Herald