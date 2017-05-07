Air New Zealand plane turns back mid-flight

An Air New Zealand plane to Apia was turned around mid-flight after an issue with its air conditioning system.

Air New Zealand flight NZ992 left Auckland airport at 4.12pm and was turned around just past the tip of the country.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the plane returned to Auckland due to an issue with its air conditioning system and touched down about 7.50pm.

Customers were being accommodated in Auckland overnight and the flight was scheduled to depart again at 10am tomorrow, she said.

- NZ Herald