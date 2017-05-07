Burning scrub sees Piha homes evacuated

Homes in Piha have been evacuated as fire fighters battle the flames that have engulfed seven hectares of scrub.

The fire broke out in the west Auckland beach suburb in the early hours of this morning





Ten trucks were at the scene, where two separate areas of vegetation are on fire.

The Fire Service said a total of seventeen crew have been working to keep the fire from spreading since it first broke out.

Earlier there was also a fire at a takeaway shop next to the Surf Life Saving Club, which the Fire Service said appeared suspicious.

Helicopters are expected to go in at first light to dump water on the burning scrub.

North Fire Communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said the helicopters will relieve the fire crews once it gets light.

"The priority this morning has been on protecting properties.

"The fire itself is about one kilometer away from the nearest structures, and at least one house has been evacuated."

- NZ Herald