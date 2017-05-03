X Factor winner not guilty of assault

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

X Factor winner Beau Monga has been cleared of four of five charges after his former partner accused him of picking her up and dropping her to the ground in one of two alleged assaults against her.

Monga appeared relaxed about the charges when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court for his trial this morning, pulling a face for the NZ Herald photographer, as his supporters sat in the public gallery.

The 22-year-old faced three charges of breaching a protection order and two for male assaults female, from alleged assaults on November 27 and 29 last year.

But Judge Rae found him not guilty on all charges but breaching a protection order, which involved him remaining at the property despite repeatedly being told to leave.

Judge Rae found that Monga knew the protection order was still in place, and Monga was "angry" and "frustrated" at the time.

He told Monga, a first offender, that he had a "considerable future" ahead of him and said the best outcome for him, the victim and the community would one of come up for sentence if called upon within the next nine months.

When questioned by the Herald outside court, Monga said he didn't believe the court case would have any effect on his career.

"Nah I'm all good," he said. He was frustrated the judge didn't listen to his evidence that his former partner had assured him the temporary protection order had been lifted.

He said he wasn't a violent person and had always denied the assaults, especially as they had just attended an anti-violence charity White Ribbon Day breakfast on November 25.

"Why would I go there and do this? Put the pieces of the puzzle together. Someone's lying. Me and my Dad went because we're good role models."

He wanted to now focus on his future which included a six-day trip to America later this month to perform some gigs for an American event promoter he met during an earlier performance at a wedding in Wellington.

"I'm just doing jamming, little performances, and just working on my craft."

But Monga had denied knowing the protection order was still in force, telling police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Scott Master several times from the dock that the complainant had assured him she would get it lifted.

But Judge Rae found there was enough evidence - including the issuing of a new temporary protection order on November 9, 2016 - to prove that he had breached it on one occasion.

"I consider he knew full well that the protection order was in place and chanced his arm."

The judge said while the complainant said she would lift the order, at no stage did she tell Monga that it had happened.

One of the alleged insults involved him dropping his girlfriend to the ground, the other a shoulder barge.

However, at the completion of the evidence McMaster told the judge the grounds of neither assault had been met, while the judge dismissed two of the three protection order charges.

Monga won New Zealand's second season of TV3's The X Factor in 2015 and is the son of Betty-Anne and Ryan Monga of the group Ardijah.

The victim's sister was the first to give evidence. She said that on the morning of the first alleged assault, she and the complainant were preparing a pork roast for their father's birthday.

The sister said Monga turned up with a friend and she asked her sister whether she should call the police - and did so.

He was yelling that he wanted his baby and his belongings, including a Macbook.

However, a scuffle Is alleged to have begun as Monga tried to climb through a window in the conservatory.

He was told the police had been called so he went away.

Police arrived and then left, but Monga arriving again a few minutes later, she said.

He then got into the house through the conservatory window as the victim tried to push him out, yelling at him to leave.

Once inside a scuffle occurred and the sister said she saw her sister fall to the ground.

She later asked her sister about what happened and was told he picked her up and dropped her.

The complainant said he also climbed through the window on the second occasion.

She recalled ending up on the ground but wasn't sure how.

She said she had to be hospitalised because of her grazed arm, which happened as she held on to Monga as he fled the house with her phone. Her arm scraped a concrete wall as he went around it.

In questioning from Monga's lawyer Jarom Keung, she confirmed the protection order was put in place in June last year after she came down with post natal depression.

The pair eventually got back together before the alleged assaults.

She confirmed she told Monga she would get the orders lifted, but it never happened.

Betty-Anne Monga gave evidence about receiving the updated temporary protection order in the mail on November 9, before informing her son two or three days later.

She said she urged her son to clarify what was going on, and if it was still in place.

