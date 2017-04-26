Invercargill shooting: Police officer Ben McLean charged with murder

Cherie Howie is a reporter for the Herald on Sunday.

Police say they are "shocked and dismayed" after one of their own was alleged to have shot two people in Invercargill last night.

Constable Benjamin Peter McLean has been charged with the murder of his wife and the attempted murder of a man she was believed to be in a relationship with.

McLean appeared before Judge Mark Callaghan at a Southland Hospital bedside Invercargill District Court hearing this afternoon.

The 47-year-old is charged with murdering Verity Ann McLean - with whom he has three children - and the attempted murder of Garry William Duggan.

McLean was remanded in custody by consent to May 18, when he will appear in the Invercargill High Court by video link.

Two senior CIB police from outside Invercargill will help lead the investigation to help police remain impartial as they investigate the case.

Ballistics specialists will help police reconstruct what happened last night. Around 30 staff from inside and outside the district were working on the case.

Speaking to press at the Invercargill Central Police Station, Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said the priority for police was to remain impartial while the investigation was carried out.

He acknowledged the impact the incident was having on the wider families of the three people involved but also on the "police family" in Invercargill.

"It's had a significant impact on staff that had to deal with this. As district commander I am immensely proud of their professionalism and integrity in the way they conducted themselves last night in what were extreme circumstances."

He emphasised that while there was high public interest in the case, McLean had the same rights as any other member of the public and as the matter was before courts he was constrained in the information he could provide.

The second victim, Duggan, called police to the scene last night.

"We are committed to being professional and diligent in our focus to understand exactly what has happened," Basham said.

He was still calling for members of the community to come forward, saying there was a "tight-knit" community in Invercargill and some people may know more about what happened.

Verity McLean had died before police arrived but they gave first aid to the second victim, he said.

He was not aware of any concerns about Ben McLean's mental health but said that would be part of the inquiry.

The South Today TV station earlier reported that McLean appeared to have some facial injuries as he was escorted into a hospital visiting room in front of the judge, police, media and court staff.

No explanation was given as to why the hearing took place at the hospital, The South Today reported.

Bail was not sought.

Police said Duggan was this afternoon in a stable condition in hospital.

Fairfax reported earlier that sources confirmed he was in a relationship with Verity McLean.

A friend of the McLeans also confirmed to the Herald that the couple were not living together, but were the parents of three children aged between 9 and 19.

"All I can think of is those kids. Their whole life has been torn apart," she said.

She believed no children were present when the shooting took place just after 8pm on Otepuni Ave, in the suburb of Newfield.

She knew "all of the parties involved".

"It's been a hugely shocking day. It's stunned a lot of people ... all their focus is on the kids."

Verity McLean was a "bright, bubbly" person, the friend said.

"She was a fantastic mum, loyal to her friends. I've got nothing bad to say about either of them."

- NZ Herald