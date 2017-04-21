Subaru most stolen car type in New Zealand

While the Mazda Demio takes the title for most stolen car in Canterbury, Subaru holds the crown for most-stolen car type nationwide.

The country's car thieves in the last four months have preferred to steal Subarus - and it's a close call between the Subaru Legacy and the Impreza when it comes to Subaru thefts.

Nationally, the figures for the Subaru are higher, with it being the most-stolen vehicle for Northland, Auckland, Counties Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Eastern, Central, Wellington and Tasman from January to April.

It's only Canterbury seeing a rise in thefts of the Demio. Waitemata and Waikato report the Mazda Familia as being the most widely stolen vehicle.

Southern region record that the Holden is their most stolen vehicle for 2017 from 1st January till 19th April 2017.

"It's worth noting also that the cars on this list are quite common cars in New Zealand - therefore it is expected that the frequency would be higher but not necessarily the proportion of all that are available in New Zealand.

We all have a part to play in preventing crimes like car theft," said Superintendent Eric Tibbott.

Car owners can protect their property by locking their cars and taking keys with them, he stressed.

Police investigate a wide range and types of crimes and police based on their resources.

"When people call in an offence like car theft or unlawfully interfering with vehicles, where the offender is still present, the response is immediate. We are committed to dedicating staff and technology to prevention and investigation.

"People if they can, should try and thwart thieves by protecting their vehicles with anti-theft devices, and or by parking cars in garages or carports.

"It's also wise to install alarms and try to keep valuables out of vehicles if at all possible."

- NZ Herald