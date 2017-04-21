Kiwis in Australia with permanent residency face 4-year citizenship wait

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Tens of thousands of Kiwis face a long slog to get citizenship in Australia after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced tough new rules today.

From April 20 applicants for citizenship must have been a permanent resident for four years - up from one year currently.

That puts many Kiwis in Australia on the back foot. Permanent residents cannot get student loans, join the defence force, or vote in Australia. Non-citizens can also be deported if they commit even a minor crime.

Under the rules applicants for citizenship will also need to pass an English test and provide evidence they have been working.

Devastated Kiwis flooded social media pages last night, fearing the goalposts were about to be moved, further disadvantaging them and their children.

Many had been permanent residents for almost a year and were weeks or days away from being able to apply for citizenship - but would now have to wait three more years.

Last year a new "Pathway to Citizenship" was created for Kiwis in Australia, with Turnbull and then-Prime Minister John Key trumpeting the move as a sign of the close bond between the two countries.

The pathway allowed New Zealanders who arrived in Australia between 2001 and early 2016 and who had earned more than A$53,000 a year for five consecutive years to apply for permanent residence from July 1, 2017.

It was meant to speed up the path for citizenship but under the new rules, they would then need to wait another four years to become citizens - making a total of nine years for some.

The bill still must be tabled in Parliament but if passed into law would be backdated to apply to all citizenship applications from April 20.

Last night the Oz Kiwi organisation was calling for New Zealanders in the country to campaign to stop the bill being made law.

Many also called for the New Zealand Government to reciprocate by making it harder for Australians to get New Zealand citizenship.

Kiwi Lynn Boult said on Facebook that she had been in Australia for 15 years and it would cost more than $3000 just to gain residency. The new rules were "frustrating" after all her hard work.

"I'd like to see New Zealand push harder on this or maybe change the rules for Australians entering New Zealand so that it works both ways," she said.

Michael McVicar agreed. "The NZ Government can't keep letting Aussies coming over have access to everything while it's not reciprocated the other way. Very sad. I've been here nine years and pay a decent amount of tax to the government for what?"

