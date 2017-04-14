Wanted in New Zealand: On the run from police over Easter

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

While most Kiwis are enjoying the long weekend, holidaying, stuffing themselves with hot cross buns or chocolate eggs, there are a few people out there focusing on something entirely different.

These people are wanted by police for allege offending and are likely doing their best to avoid detection and arrest.

Here are some of the people from across New Zealand who police are on the hunt for.

If you recognise them or know where they can be found, contact police immediately.

Tuia Mark, 30

Counties Manukau Police are seeking Tuia Mark, who has several warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court.

She is still believed to be in the Auckland area.

Marks has several distinctive tattoos, including "Hili Tama" along the left side of her neck and "SWC" in Gothic lettering on her right forearm.

If you have any information that could assist police in locating Marks, please contact (09) 261 1300.

Decon Busby, 30

Decon Busby has several warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court and is wanted by police in Counties Manukau.

He is still believed to be in the Auckland area.

Busby has several distinctive tattoos, including the phrase "Clyde'' on his right forearm and ''Latrell'' on his left.

If you have any information that could assist police in locating Busby, please contact 09 261 1300.

Shane Austin, 36

Waitemata police want to find Austin who has failed to appear in the Auckland District Court twice on alleged serious violence charges, including aggravated robbery, wounding with intent and injuries with intent.

He is thought to be living in the Whangaparaoa/Hibiscus Coast area, and it is believed he may be actively avoiding police.

"If you see Austin, please do not approach him and contact us immediately on 111," said a police spokeswoman.

Any information that could assist in locating Austin can be provided to the Rodney CIB on 09 427 4532.

Alternatively, you can contact your local Police station or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Unknown alleged gunman

Police say this man entered the Massey Superette on Massey Road in Mangere East around 6.50pm on March 30 and threatened a woman with a gun.

"He presented a firearm at the sole female staff member and demanded cigarettes and cash," a police spokeswoman said.

"He left the scene before he could take anything and fled the area on foot.

"The victim is understandably terrified by what has happened and police are now asking for the public's assistance to help us identify the man pictured as we believe he can assist us with our enquiries."

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Rob Hunkin of the Counties Manukau Major Crime Team on 0508 422 443.

Walter Ngaau, 54

The search for alleged murderer Walter Reid Ngaau continues.

Northland police have been looking for Ngaau since he and two others allegedly murdered Whangarei Tribesman gang member John Henry Harris in October.

Harris was dropped off at the St John Ambulance headquarters with a fatal gunshot wound.

He died before he could be taken to hospital.

Walter is a patched Black Power Member and has connections to the Whangarei and Auckland areas.

"We want to remind anyone who may be assisting Walter to evade police that this is a criminal offence and we will be taking this type of behaviour very seriously," said Detective Inspector Dene Begbie.

"Walter should not be approached. If you know where he is, or he is sighted then please call 111 immediately."

If you have any information which can assist police then please contact Detective Sergeant Shane Pilmer on 021 191 5948.

Unknown alleged ring thief, Henderson

Waitemata police believe this man may have stolen an expensive diamond ring from Michael Hill jewellery store at WestCity Westfield mall on February 7.

"At approximately 11.30am the man was looking at a selection of rings before being handed a white gold solitaire diamond ring valued at over $60,000," a police spokeswoman said.

"When he received the ring he ran from the store towards Edsel Street in Henderson."

The man was wearing a striped T-shirt, grey shorts, white ankle socks and black running shoes.

Police would like to hear from anyone who can identify the man in these photos.

If you have any information about who he is please contact Senior Constable Lee Challenger on 021 191 4397.

Turiarangi Tai, 22

Tai is wanted by police in relation to the death of his partner Chozyn Koroheke last week.

She died at a Pakuranga address and police say she was shot at close range.

They have been seeking Tai since her death.

He is wanted on nine arrest warrants for unrelated matters including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, willful damage and failing to stop for police.

"Turiarangi now needs to do the right thing and hand himself into police," said Detective Senior Sergeant Tiernan.

"Anyone who may be assisting him to evade arrest can also face prosecution and we will be taking this type of behaviour very seriously."

Weis Donald Saafi, 41

Weis Donald Saafi, who also goes by the name of Donald Schaff or Sione, has 15 warrants for arrests for mainly drugs related charges.

Saafi is also wanted for breaching bail conditions.

Police describe him as Tongan, 175cm of solid build and has a tattoo of a dragon and sword on his upper left arm.

He is believed to have links in Counties Manukau area but is likely to be staying in West Auckland.

Saafi is considered dangerous and should not be approached, if you see him please contact police immediately on 111.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Constable Craig Nicholls on 021 192 3115.

Nikita Leo, 25

Waikato police want to find this Hamilton woman and say she is wanted for a number of things including theft and breaching community work.

"Any information, hit us up, but if you see her call 111 please," said a police spokesman.

Jason Edwards, 46

Edwards is from Hamilton and is wanted in relation to breaching post-detention release conditions and driving while disqualified.

Alex Cassidy-Johns, 24

Wellington police are seeking Cassidy-Johns, who has several warrants to arrest.

Police would also like to speak to him in relation to another event.

Cassidy-Johns is actively avoiding police and he is known to have contacts in Porirua, Kapiti, Levin, Wellington Central and the Hutt Valley.

Anyone who has any information on Cassidy-Johns' whereabouts is asked to please contact police immediately on 04 381 2000.

Caleb Wihongi

In Christchurch police want to find Caleb Ngare James Wihoni, who has warrants to arrest.

In 2009 Wihongi was also on the run from police and wanted on two charges of receiving stolen property, two of assault with intent to injure, dangerous driving and breaching community work.

At the time police said a cache of weapons were found at Wihongi's home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Christchurch police on 03 363 7400.

Kelly Samantha Kidd, 24

Southland police want to locate Kidd on a warrant to arrest.

"If you have information about Kidd's whereabouts or can report any sightings, please call the Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400," a spokesperson said.

- NZ Herald