Cyclone Cook: What you need to know by region

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The extreme weather from Cyclone Cook is set to batter most of the country. Here are the latest updates, region by region:

Northland/Waikato

• The MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Northland where 110-150mm of rain is expected, especially in the east. Rainfall rates of 30-40mm an hour and thunderstorms were possible.

• Gale force winds were expected this morning.

• The top of the North Island has been cut off by road. The detour route heading north on SH10 has just been closed because of flooding near Kaeo. The Far North is now temporarily inaccessible.

• Kerikeri had 75.8 mm of rain in just two hours late Wednesday evening, more than half the amount of rain normally received during all of April.

Auckland

• Severe southwest gales are expected this afternoon, including gusts of 120km​/​h in exposed places.

• 36.4mm of rain is forecast over the remainder of the day.

• All Gulf Harbour ferry services are replaced by bus today because of the weather.

All other ferry services are operating.

• Auckland Civil Defence is warning people to postpone travel this afternoon because Cook is expected to hit between noon and 6pm today.

• The Auckland Habour Bridge may be closed if winds hit 160km/h, in what has been described as an unprecdented move.

Coromandel

• Cyclone Cook is gathering strength and expected to make landfall somewhere between the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula about 6pm today.

• A state of emergency declared by the Thames-Coromandel District Council as it braces for the cyclone.

• People living on the Coromandel coast will be evacuated to higher ground as the cyclone threatens extensive flooding.

• The Tapu River in the Coromandel Peninsula is close to breaching its banks.

• Waves of up to 5m on Coromandel's east coast are expected, which could cause coastal inundation, especially in low-lying areas near rivers and streams that are flood-prone at high tides when there is heavy rain.

• People are advised to avoid visiting the Coromandel until at least Saturday.

• Thames Valley Civil Defence has welfare teams on standby in Whitianga, Whangamata, Tairua, Pauanui, Coromandel Town and Thames, should they be needed.

• Slips have closed SH25 on the western side of Coromandel but it is open at Pumpkin on the eastern side of the peninsula despite a washout.

Bay of Plenty/Edgecumbe

Continued below.

Related Content Major school closures as Cyclone Cook looms + full list Weather warning for motorists as Easter holidays begin Video MetService Weather New Zealand: April 12th - 14th

• Cyclone Cook is gathering strength and expected to make landfall somewhere between the Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel Peninsula about 6pm today.

• Periods of rain, some heavy falls, localised downpours and possible thunderstorms. Severe gales for a time this afternoon or evening.

• Rubbish collections are being called off in the Bay of Plenty. Tauranga City Council has postponed Thursday collections to Sunday.

• Flooding in the Karangahake Gorge, SH2, had partially blocked the eastbound lane.

• SH2 at Edgecumbe closed because of flooding

• Following last week's Edgecumbe flooding, the Whakatane district residents are being warned to be ready to evacuated

Taupo

• The Metservice is predicting easterlies, severe gales from afternoon with gusts 140km​/​h, eases at night.

• 23.3mm of rain is predicted over the remainder of the day with 17.1mm of that expected between 6pm and 8pm.

Wellington

• Periods of rain, heavy at times. The Metservice has predicted 21.8mm of rain between now and 6pm tomorrow.

• Southerlies, rising to severe gales this evening, gusting 140km​/​h, turning northwest at night.

Westland/Buller/Nelson

• Heavy rain is expected to hit at midnight and continue through tomorrow and in to Saturday. Tomorrow, 59.8mm of rain is predicted.

Canterbury

• The Metservice is predicting 42.1mm of rain between 6pm and 2pm tomorrow.

• Average wind speeds are expected to be above 20km/h for most of tomorrow.

Otago

• The brunt of the storm will be felt tomorrow.

- NZ Herald