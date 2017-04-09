6:34am Sun 9 April
Search for teens missing on Lower Hutt bush walk continues this morning

The search for the boys in Eastern Harbour Regional Park will continue this morning. Photo / Supplied
The search for two teens missing on a Lower Hutt bush walk begins again at 6.30am.

The pair became lost during a day walk in Eastern Harbour Regional Park yesterday.

They were able to contact family members by mobile phone to tell them they had gone off the track.

Members of the Wellington Search and Rescue team were looking for the pair last night, and a police spokeswoman confirmed the search would continue again early this morning.

Both LandSAR and police search teams have spoken to the teens and have told them to stay in one place until they are found.

- NZ Herald

