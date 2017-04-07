Shots fired during hotel robbery in Canterbury

Shots were fired during the aggravated robbery of a hotel in Canterbury last night.

Police said a man entered the Springston Hotel just after 10.30pm armed with a firearm.

Two shots were fired into the air but no one was injured.

Cash was taken in the robbery.

Police dogs were used to track the offender but they were unsuccessful.

Investigations into the incident have been carried out through the night and will continue today.

"Police are as concerned as the public about the number of aggravated robberies in Canterbury of late and is working tirelessly to investigate these incidents and hold the offenders to account," said Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney.

"We encourage bar owners to ensure they do their banking daily and remain especially vigilant around closing time."

Canterbury Police have been visiting all the licensed establishments in the region to offer prevention advice.

Any bar or hotel owner who has concerns and would like to talk with Police should call Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.

