Floodwaters lick front door of trapped Waikato resident

Several rural Waikato residents were trapped in their homes due to rising floodwaters this morning.

While the rain has eased and flooding subsided, residents in the west Ngaruawahia area of Waingaro are bracing themselves for more bad weather as they wait for the rest of Cyclone Debbie to hit this afternoon.

Mother-of-four Melissa Edgecumbe says she first heard about the bad weather after getting a call from her sister at 6.30am say she couldn't get through due to the road being flooded.

"So I got out of bed, looked out to my drive and was like 'oh my God' and [floodwaters] came closer and closer and closer."

Her sister arrived and had to wade through knee-deep water, she said.

Edgecumbe said she ran outside and cleared out her garage which had begun filling with water, moving her belongings inside the house.

However, the waters continued to rise and were licking at her front door when the rain subsided about 8am.

"It's gone down now. Me and my kids just finished cleaning [garage] out."

She's not keen on another night at her house so she'll pack up her kids - aged 5, 8, 10 and 11 - and stay at her Dad's house tonight.

However, the children weren't scared.

"Yeah they're all right. They've been brought up in it, we've lived here all our lives."

She still wasn't keen on more rain arriving.

"I just hope it doesn't rain when it's meant to at 3pm because it will flood even more.

"It's pretty black out here at the moment. I'd say we're going to get it again."

Her neighbours, Holly Pavlovich and Anthony Laurie, who live on Waingaro Rd, could only watch on as the usually ankle-deep stream that runs alongside their house, slowly began rising.

Laurie estimates it rose about 5 metres, making it the highest he'd ever seen it in the 28 years he'd lived there.

Despite the road being flooded, he set off for a drive and came across a large slip blocking Waingaro Rd before watching a landslide happen before his eyes.

Noticing the slip, which included a large tree, Laurie got out with a chainsaw and began clearing the road.

"There's quite a few severe slips on Wilton-Colliers Rd. It was pretty flooded but has subsided a bit."

He said with Waingaro Rd being closed, the only other route to Hamilton would take between two to three hours.

- NZ Herald