Prison love: Dunedin woman meets up with prisoner boyfriend in US jail

A Kiwi woman has met up with her prisoner boyfriend in a US jail.

Brooke McGregor, 23, from Dunedin, travelled to Ohio to meet Michael Douglass, who was convicted of murdering a Bangladeshi man in a hotel room when he was 18.

He's now 27 and serving time in the Toledo Correctional Institution for a crime he says he didn't commit.

McGregor met Douglass through pen pal website writeaprisoner.com in August last year, according to Fairfax.

"I was drawn to his cheeky smile, his eyes - they begged for love and somebody to care," McGregor said.

"I was nervous that it was going to be less of a connection than in writing, but it was like we had known each other for years."

McGregor left for the US in February and is staying in Middletown until April. The town is about three hours away from the prison, and McGregor has been catching rides with Douglass' family to the facility.

Douglass is reportedly allowed two full-day visits per month.

The pair were apparently only allowed to hug at the start and end of each meeting as per prison policy, but McGregor said they were also allowed to hold hands as armed guards kept watch.

"He holds my hand all day, when he's not eating," McGregor told Fairfax.

"I was scared at how fast my feelings developed for somebody who I knew may never be able to come home to me. I have a lot of hope and faith that humanity will prevail in this case.

"Most people looked at me like I was crazy when I told them I was in a relationship with someone doing life."

McGregor has posted a handful of pictures of her holding hands and hugging Douglass during her visit. He is clad in his blue prison uniform.

Several friends have commented, with one saying "cuties... love it". Another said "aw together in a photo at last".

She has even started a Facebook page for Douglass which lists the pair as being in a relationship and includes pictures of the pair and him inside prison.

She wrote: "Hey everyone it's Michaels girlfriend Brooke, he sent me this video and asked me to make him this new page. He was sent a list of everyone on his old page, and he has asked me who to add to his new page. I'll be asking him before accepting any friend requests."

Douglass told Fairfax from inside prison that he wrote back to McGregor a day after she contacted him saying he didn't mind she was writing from New Zealand as he just wanted a friend.

"I knew right then and there I loved her and that she was someone very special."

According to a Fox News story from the time of the murder Douglass is in prison for, he was arrested alongside two other teenagers. All three were charged with murder.

A hotel maid discovered Sabyasachi Debnath's body and police say there were signs of struggle inside the room.

McGregor has written countless letters to authorities about Douglass' case, alleging it was one of the other teenagers who killed Debnath and she has vowed to fight for his release.

- NZ Herald