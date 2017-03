Two people have been critically injured in a road accident near Paraparaumu, north of Wellington.

Two cars collided on the old State Highway 1 near the Raumati off-ramp about 7.45am.

Both victims have been flown to hospital and diversions are in place. The Fire Service said both victims had to be cut from the wreckage.

Southbound traffic is using Raumati Rd and northbound traffic is being diverted via Poplar Ave.

- Newstalk ZB