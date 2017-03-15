Gabby's gift: Auckland teen's tragic death saves six lives on her 20th birthday

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

It was supposed to be a fun night with her friends celebrating her 20th birthday - and when Gabrielle Marsh started to get a headache, no one suspected she would be dead hours later.

Photos of the night show the young Auckland woman raising a toast with her best friends, showing off the platter of food she'd thoughtfully planned and created for the night.

Two hours after those photos were taken Gabby, as she was known, was lying on the floor of her Avondale home in agony, her mother Kathryn at her side and an ambulance was on its way.

Later that night as Gabby lay hooked up to life support machines Auckland City Hospital staff delivered the heartbreaking news to her family - she had suffered a brain hemorrhage and was unlikely to survive.

The next day a decision was made. Gabby was to be taken off life support - but not until her organs had been donated.

And on Monday 6 March, on her 20th birthday, after her family had said their goodbyes, Gabby was taken to surgery and her organs were donated.

"The woman at the hospital called me and said it was all done, and the donation was taking place as we speak," Kathryn Marsh told the Herald.

"Gabby loved doing things for other people... and that was her biggest, most amazing gift."

Gabby's organs saved the lives of at least six people; her kidney, pancreas, lungs, liver and heart valves were all successfully donated.

"Of course, more than anything, we would love to have her here, but that's not to be," said Kathryn.

"But if anything good can come out of it, if she has helped people, then that's comforting."

Gabby was the eldest of three children and is survived by Jacob, 18 and 16-year-old Victoria.

Her death was the second tragedy for her family, her father Shayne died just 17 months ago after a long illness.

"It's still not really sunken in, it was so sudden," Kathryn said.

"Shayne was sick for 14 months and we all had time to get used to the idea, but with Gabby it was the complete opposite... it's left us all a bit shell shocked."

Gabby was born and raised in Auckland, attending Mount Albert Grammar School before enrolling at Auckland University.

She was about to start her third year of a double degree in commerce and law when she died.

"She was a really good sister, she was kind, generous and she was like a second mum to me," Jacob said.

Her family described her as extremely thoughtful and loving, adventurous, caring, a "rock star academic" and a young woman motivated and driven with a lot of energy.

"She had a killer smile that came easy and often," her aunt Michelle Cliffe said.

Kathryn said she didn't know where to begin when asked what was special about her eldest child.

"She just made people feel at ease and she was easy to be around... there was something special about Gabby," she said.

After Shayne died, Gabby was a "phenomenal help" to Kathryn, stepping up to do her share of cooking, cleaning and helping with her siblings.

"She just got stuff done, she was pragmatic, hard working and so organised," Michelle said.

The day Gabby died she woke early and went for a walk with Kathryn - something they did most days together.

Then the pair went to Newmarket shopping and Gabby helped her mother choose a new swimsuit for an extended family holiday to Fiji in April.

The family ate lunch together and Gabby went to watch her boyfriend Bradley play softball before returning home to prepare for her party.

She didn't drink alcohol, but prepared pina colada cocktails for her three best friends, making a rum-free version for herself.

The girls had planned to go out in the city that night; Gabby loved old music so wanted to go dancing at Irish bar Danny Doolans.

Bradley was going to pick them up and drive them to town.

Then, Gabby started to complain about having a headache.

"It was getting worse and worse," Kathryn said.

"She just wanted to lie down... her friends left, they told her it was ok, that they would celebrate with her another time and they called Bradley to tell him."

After the girls left, Gabby started throwing up and became agitated and slurring her words.

Kathryn suspected a severe migraine, and called 111.

As the paramedics arrived - and Bradley - Gabby lost consciousness.

She never woke up.

Doctors have told her family they believe she had a arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain.

It is likely she was born with the condition and there was nothing her family could have done to detect or prevent her death.

"She was healthy, she exercised, she didn't drink," said Kathryn, shaking her head.

"The specialist said it was like a ticking time bomb," Jacob added.

The family said the decision to donate Gabby's organs was easy; they knew it is what she wanted as she specified it on her licence, and she was a generous young woman.

"She had such a bright future in front of her and I would have just loved to see her future unfold," Kathryn said.

"We said goodbye to her and we knew that she was then going off to theatre - that she was the one giving the gifts on her birthday.

"She's given life to more than six people on her birthday, that is her legacy."

Jacob was brimming with pride over his sister's final gift.

"It's like she is living on in other people," he said.

The Marsh family urged people to openly discuss organ donation with loved ones and make their wishes known.

They hoped to one day meet some of the people that Gabby's organs helped.

THE GABBY MARSH SCHOLARSHIP

Gabby's university friends have started a Givealittle page to fund a scholarship in her name, with the support of her family.

"Gabby was passionate, fun loving and kind. She smiled easily and often. She was selfless, considerate and generous. She was someone who impacted everyone she met," her friends said.

"Gabby changed the lives of so many around her, and we dream for her character and kindness to continue changing the life of others.

"To honour her academic ability, her exceptional character and her future cut tragically short, the Gabby Marsh Scholarship will be established and offered annually to enable a young school leaver demonstrating exceptional character and service to fulfil their dream of studying commerce at the University of Auckland."

More than $20,000 has been donated so far.

To donate or read more, click here.

ORGAN DONATION - THE FACTS

In New Zealand, there are currently more than 550 people waiting for an organ or tissue transplant.

There is no age limit for becoming an organ or tissue donor.

There is no official donor register in New Zealand. You can indicate your wish to be an organ donor or not when you apply for a driver's licence or when you renew your licence. If you would like to donate your organs and tissues following your death, the word 'donor' will be printed on your licence.

When you indicate your wish to donate organs on your driving licence, the organs and tissues are not specified. It's important your family understands your wishes regarding donation and also which organs and tissue you would be willing to donate.

Organs and tissues that can be donated - depending on your age and medical history - are heart or heart valves, lungs, liver, kidney, pancreas, eyes and skin (in the Auckland and Waikato regions only).

There are a number of factors that the transplant units consider when deciding who will receive an organ. These factors can include: blood group, tissue type, height and weight compatibility, medical urgency, time on the waiting list.

Organs are only removed from a donor if there are suitable recipients on the waiting list.

Number of deceased organ donors in New Zealand:

2016 61

2015 53

2014 46

2013 36

2012 28

Organs transplanted 2011-2015

Heart 61

Lungs 81

Livers (deceased donors) 179

Livers (living donors) 22

Pancreas 11

Kidneys (deceased donors) 310

Kidneys (living donors) 315

Causes of organ donor death 2011-2015

Intracranial Haemorrhage/thrombosis 105

Trauma (road) 23

Trauma (non-road) 30

Hypoxia/anoxia (loss of oxygen to the brain) 44

Other 9

To find out more about organ donation in New Zealand - click here

