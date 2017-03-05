Christchurch store robbed for the seventh time in seven months

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

Police have released CCTV footage of a robbery at a store in Christchurch - the seventh time it has been hit in the last seven months.

Three people entered the Night n' Day store on Ferry Rd in Woolston early this morning, presenting what police said appears to be a pistol.

Police said the offenders made off with cash and cigarettes, and no one was injured in the robbery.

It is the seventh time the store has been robbed in the last seven months, a police spokeswoman said.

In August, three armed offenders covered from head to toe stole cash and cigarettes. A police spokeswoman said the trio threatened the dairy worker and demanded they open the till. The worker was unharmed.

In October, three people entered store - one armed with a weapon - and the robbers made off with cash and cigarettes.

- NZ Herald