Teen mum to make 'memories with son' after forgoing cancer treatment during pregnancy

A 17-year-old mum has been told she has "little chance" of beating her cancer after forgoing treatment to give birth to her son.

Rhianna Truman, from Hawke's Bay, was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called Adamantinoma in 2012.

"At the end of last year I was blessed to have a son and he is my world," she wrote on a Givealittle page created today.

While pregnant with now 4-month-old Daeshaun she was offered treatment, which may have harmed her unborn child, she told Fairfax. However, she turned down the medical help.

"When I found out I had cancer I was scared," she said.

"But when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, 'this is my reason, this is my chance to make something good out of my life, and be a proud mother, and for him to eventually be proud of me'."

After initially being diagnosed, Truman had an operation to remove bone in her leg, while a metal rod was inserted in its place.

"I was clear from cancer and continued with my life," she wrote on the charity page.

"In 2015 I was told the cancer had moved into my lungs and because it's such a rare form there was little chance of finding a cure.

"I have recently been told that finding a cure for my Cancer is like 'finding a needle in a haystack'."

She said she created the Givealittle page to "help me make memories with my son and live our lives with as much fun and happiness while I'm well enough to enjoy it".

- NZ Herald