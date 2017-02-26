One dead, critical injuries after two-vehicle crash on Tasman Coastal Highway

At least one person is reportedly dead and multiple passengers are believed to be fighting for there lives after a serious crash on the Coastal Highway, also known as SH60, in Redwood Valley.

Police were called to the crash at 10.48am, about 25km west of Nelson.

Other emergency services are on the way.

Police said they understood some passengers had critical injuries and they would be able to provide more information when paramedics were at the scene.

At least one person had been killed in the crash, Fairfax reported.

Traffic is being diverted at Gardner Valley and SH60.

The highway is closed near the intersection with Maisey Rd, an NZTA spokesman said.

Light traffic bound for Motueka and Richmond is being detoured down Moutere Highway at Maisey Rd.

All heavy traffic is being detoured via the Moutere Highway.

Police asked road users area if possible or take diversions where directed.

