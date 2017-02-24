Major police operation in Remuera

There are reports a woman is injured, and a police operation is unfolding in Remuera with multiple police cars, a police helicopter and reports of firearms present.

Schools are in lockdown, including Remuera Kindergarten, St Kentigern Junior School and Remuera Intermediate.

Parents can be advised that any further details will be provided via this avenue as soon as they are available.

A large number of police are in attendance at Woodley Ave including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

There are a number of cordons in the area and motorists are asked to stay away at this stage please.

Woodley Avenue is one of Remuera's most prestigious streets - a tree lined cul-de-sac with multi-million dollar mansions offering views of the city skyline.

- NZ Herald