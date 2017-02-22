Woman in court over sister's murder almost 10 years on

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her sister almost a decade after her sister's body was found.

The woman appeared in the Auckland High Court for the first time this morning.

She was charged with murder in 2008, when she was a teenager, after her sister's body was found badly burned in the boot of a car in Auckland.

The reason the case has taken so long to come to court is suppressed, as is her identity.

The woman has denied the charge of murder.

A seven-week trial was set for September and the suppression orders will continue until that date.

- NZ Herald