Christchurch residents opens their doors to Port Hills fire evacuees

Hundreds of people have opened their homes to about 1000 Port Hills fires evacuees.

An "evacuation housing" Facebook page has been established to offer support to those who have been forced to flee the flames.

Hundreds of people quickly flooded the social media page offering beds, blankets and home baking.

"Great page...hope my house survives the night....," Marc Taylor said.

Police and Defence Force personnel have been going door-to-door to evacuate people from the most at risks homes in the path of the fires.

Civil Defence said evacuations will continue this morning.

The fire has "compromised properties" in the Worsley, Hoon Hay Valley and Kennedys Bush roads, and streets in the vicinity of Longhurst Terrace in Cashmere.

The area south of Sign of the Takahe on Dyers Pass Road has also been evacuated.

Te Hapua Halswell Centre and the Nga Hau e Wha Marae are also open for evacuated residents.

At least eight homes have been destroyed by the fires.

