Whale stranding: Disposing the carcasses

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

After the successful rescue of more than 200 stranded pilot whales at Golden Bay during the weekend, DoC staff now have to decide what to do with the carcasses of the hundreds of whales that couldn't be saved on Thursday.

About three-quarters of the 400 whales that beached themselves on Farewell Spit on Thursday night died before rescuers arrived the next morning.

Another 200 were found alive on a nearby beach on Saturday morning, with the majority making their own way back to sea at hightide that night. Volunteers successfully refloated the 17 that were still stranded the next day.

DoC's Takaka operations manager Andrew Lamason said the whales appeared to have left the area for deeper waters - good news for the rescuers that spent much of their weekend caring for the stranded marine mammals.

No whales were stranded when DoC inspected the beach this morning and staff were meeting this morning to figure out how to dispose of the 300 to 350 decomposing carcasses.

One option was to bring in a digger to move the dead whales to the sand dunes for burial, Lamason said.

Another idea was to build a fence around the carcasses to prevent them from being swept away and then letting them biodegrade on the shore.

But first staff would have to poke holes in the dead whales stomachs to let the built up gasses escape.

"They do swell up and as they swell up they tend to pop," Lamason said.

"It's not going to be a fun job."

- NZ Herald