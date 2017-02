By - Bay of Plenty Times

Emergency services are responding to reports of a car crash between Rotorua and Tauranga this morning.

The crash happened on State Highway 36, Pyes Pa Rd, near Williams Rd.

A Fire Service communications spokesman said firefighters had been asked to help by ambulance staff and were still responding. It was unclear how badly anyone was hurt, if at all.

The crash is understood to have blocked the bridge near Williams Rd.

More soon.