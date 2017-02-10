Teens flee police in stolen car

Two 13-year-olds fleeing police in a stolen car had to be stopped using spikes in Christchurch.

At about 1am this morning police attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle which was travelling on Waltham Road, a police spokeswoman said.



The vehicle failed to stop and fled from Police.



Spikes were laid on Pages Road and the vehicle stopped soon after on Hawke Street, New Brighton.



Two 13-year-old youths, one male and one female, were taken into custody and have since been referred to Youth Aid, the spokeswoman said.

- NZ Herald