Murder charge over the death of tribesman gang member Kimble Moore

Police have charged a 35-year-old Far North man with the murder of Tribesman gang member Kimble Moore.

Moore's body was discovered in a remote grave in Northland bush in September last year.

He was first reported missing on March 18, 2016 by his partner and police launched a long-running missing person's inquiry, before upgrading the case to a homicide last August.

The accused was charged with murder and is already in police custody on other matters.

He will appear in Kaitaia District Court later this month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, who headed the investigation, said: "It's been a long and tough year for Kimble's partner and family, and also for the dedicated officers working on this inquiry.

"It's very pleasing to finally be able to hold someone to account, and we hope that it assists Kimble's partner and family in their recovery."

- NZ Herald