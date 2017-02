Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Police have named a young woman who died when she was swept down the Waikato River yesterday.

She is Rachael Louise De Jong, of Auckland.

De Jong was swimming with a group of friends near the Aratiatia Dam when they were swept down the river.

"The death of Ms De Jong has been reported to the Coroner and police offer their sympathies to her friends and family.''

- NZ Herald